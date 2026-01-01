A normal Urine pH is 4.5 – 8 pH. Higher is better.

Acidic urine (low pH) results from high-protein diets, dehydration, diabetic ketoacidosis, and gout. Cranberry juice also acidifies urine. Alkaline urine (high pH) is commonly caused by urinary tract infections with urease-producing bacteria, vegetarian diets, and certain medications (acetazolamide, sodium bicarbonate, potassium citrate).

Kidney stones form more readily at pH extremes: uric acid stones in acidic urine, calcium phosphate and struvite stones in alkaline urine. If you are prone to kidney stones, your doctor may recommend dietary changes or medications to shift your urine pH toward a safer range.

Diet is the most effective lifestyle lever. Eating more fruits and vegetables shifts urine toward alkaline. Eating more protein and grains shifts it toward acidic. Staying well-hydrated dilutes the urine and reduces stone risk regardless of pH. Medications like potassium citrate can raise urine pH, while vitamin C supplements and ammonium chloride can lower it.